Coming off their first home loss since 2016 on Tuesday night, the Izard County Cougars were looking for revenge.
The Cougars traveled to Concord to take on the Pirates for their first conference matchup of the year.
Both the Pirates (7-3, 3-3) and the Cougars (13-4, 6-2) traded buckets and leads in the first quarter.
It was the Cougars who won the first round by eight.
It was their hot three point shooting that got them the lead. They dropped four in the basket from beyond the arc. They even got up to a double digit lead at one point.
The Cougars picked up right where they left off in the second quarter. They kept up their tempo and pushed their lead to 17 at the half.
Izard County hit a 20 point lead mark early in the third quarter. Despite going a little cold, they held their lead until the end.
The Cougars won 70-50.
The Pirates’ offense could not keep up with the pace of the Cougars.
Gunner Gleghorn led the way in scoring for the Cougars with 20. 12 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Caleb Faulkner added 16 and Chase Orf had 12.
For the Pirates, Braxton Cousins was the leading scorer with 17.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Cougars kicked off the night.
The Lady Cougars (4-8, 4-3) scored first off of Ali Marlin’s layup. Both the Lady Pirates ( 2-9, 2-4) and Lady Cougars traded baskets back and forth throughout the first quarter, but it was Concord who ended it with the lead.
After scoring a combined 21 points in the first, It took almost four minutes for the first points to be scored to be scored in the second quarter. It was Izard County who scored those first points yet again. The Lady Pirates weld held scoreless until the 18 second mark. Maddie Decker hit a three to give the Lady Pirates their only score of the second quarter.
They led 17-12 at the midway point.
Both squads played a clean first half in terms of fouls.
Marlin, who scored the first points of the game, scored the first ones of the second half.
The Lady Pirates quickly answered back with a three to keep their lead at five.
However the Lady Cougars went on a run thanks to a spark from Emily Jackson that saw them take the lead. They took a one point advantage into the final quarter.
Jackson kept up her hot streak as she nailed a pair of free throws to open up the fourth quarter.
An and one by Alexis Alsip tied the game up at 24.
The game went back and forth in the final quarter with both teams having the lead at some point.
Both teams finished tied at 32 at the end of four.
Izard County win the tip and held the ball for two and a half minutes before the action started. Ava Lewis hit a layup to give the Lady Cougars the lead.
The Lady Cougars won 38-32.
Lewis led the way in scoring for Izard County with 14 points. Marlin and Coleman both chipped in for seven.
For the Lady Pirates Abi Duke was the leading scorer 11. Decker added five points.
The Pirates and Lady Pirates will head to Viola Tuesday night for a matchup with the Longhorns and Lady Longhorns.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars will travel to Lead Hill non-conference games against the Tigers and Lady Tigers Thursday night.
