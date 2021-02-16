CONWAY — The Lyon College men’s wrestling team competed in the AMC Championships on Saturday. Prior to the event, the American Midwest Conference announced the members of the 2020 Academic All-Conference team. To be eligible for Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be in their second semester at their AMC institution and have at least a 3.0 GPA. Austin Creamer, Jacob Lawrinenko, Omar Gasmann, and Raul Gonzalez Jr. were all named to the Academic All-Conference team.
The Scots were led on the day by Carlos Cuevas. Cuevas won via forfeit in the semifinal match and advanced to the championship match. In the championship match, Cuevas squared off with Lincoln College’s Josh McKinney. Cuevas had it all working today as he went on to defeat McKinney by a 5-1 decision and claim the AMC Championship in the 157 lb. weight division. By winning the AMC Championship, Cuevas clinched a berth to the NAIA national tournament.
Mason Cox also performed well for the Scots on Saturday. Cox started the day with a quarterfinal match against Jacob Adams of Lincoln College. Cox made quick work of Adams as he pinned Adams just 49 seconds into the match. In his third match of the day, Mason Cox faced off with Missouri Baptist University’s Lecester Taylor. Similar to his first match of the day, Cox executed flawlessly as he pinned Taylor at the 1:18 mark, clinching a fourth-place finish.
The Scots would go on to earn a fifth place finish as a team on the day. Williams Baptist University went on to win the AMC Team Championship.
