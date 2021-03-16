Fulton, Mo. — Isaac Delafuente (FR/Fort Smith, Ark.)’s goal in the 98th minute gave Central Baptist College men’s soccer a historic victory today over William Woods University in an American Midwest Conference contest at Westminster Field. CBC (4-6-1, 2-4 AMC) scored three times in the contest and beat WWU (3-3, 1-2 AMC) 3-2.
The victory was the first-ever in six meetings against the Owls and it was CBC’s second golden goal victory of the season, as they also beat Ecclesia on a golden goal as well. Delafuente’s goal was his team-high fifth of the season and it followed goals by Nyasha Dube (SR/Hwange, Zimbabwe) and Dan Mondragon (FR/Warren, Ark.). Andrew Montoya (JR/Rogers, Ark.) had four saves in net for the Mustangs.
The game was scoreless for the first 42 minutes until Dube converted a penalty kick in the 42nd minute to give CBC a 1-0 lead. It was Dube’s third goal of the season. William Woods would score in the 44th minute to tie the game at one and send the game to halftime scoreless.
The Owls would take a 2-1 lead in the 57th minute before Mondragon tied the game in the 63rd off an assist from Cesar Alex Mendoza (FR/Fort Smith, Ark.). The goal was Mondragon’s third of the season and the assist was Mendoza’s first. The Mustangs had a chance to win in the 80th minutes, but the Owls’ keeper made the save and sent the game to overtime.
WWU had an opportunity to end the match in the 93rd minute, but CBC saved the ball off the line to setup Delafuente’s magic. Maynor Sandoval (FR/Springdale, Ark.) started the attack and moved the ball to Jesse Garcia (SR/Little Rock, AR), who one touched a pass to Delafuente, who blazed a shot past WWU’s keeper in the top right corner to end the contest.
Next up for the Mustangs is their first home match of two in the Spring on Saturday when they host Harris-Stowe State in an AMC contest. Kickoff is slated for noon and Senior Day festivities for two seniors will follow the contest.
