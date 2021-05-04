The West Side Eagles hosted the 1A-2 District tournament this past week. The Lady Eagles claimed the softball title, while the Eagles fell to the Izard County Cougars in the semifinals.
Both the Cougars and Lady Cougars finished as runner ups in the 1A-2 district. The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Cougars 4-1, while the Eagles fell to the Cougars 4-3. The Cougars fell to the Viola Longhorns 9-8 in 12 innings in the finals.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 1-0 in their half of the first. They added another run in the second.
In the bottom of the fifth the Lady Eagles added another pair of runs to push their lead to four.
Facing their final inning, the Lady Cougars did not go out quietly. Ava Lewis drove in a run in the top of the seventh. But the Lady Cougars could not manage anymore damage.
The Lady Eagles only out hit the Lady Cougars by two, but left fewer runners on base.
McKenna Bittle of West Side struck out 11 batters on the night. She also drove in two of the Lady Eagles four runs. Kelby Smith also drove in a run.
Emilee Engles of Izard County led all players with three hits.
In the semifinal game of the tournament, the Cougars and Eagles met. The Cougars found a lead early in the third with a pair of run and in the fourth with another.
The Eagles tied the game at three in the top of the fifth. The Cougars scored their winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Landon McBride closed out the final two and two thirds innings by striking out five batters.
Brenton Knapp went the distance for the Eagles on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on four hits. He walked five batters and struck out seven.
For the Eagles Jared Cothren, Travis Gentry, and Dax Hipp all drove in runs.
For the Cougars, Noah Everett drove in a couple of runs on a double. Coby Everett drove in a run with a double of his own.
In the championship game, the Cougars got hot quick. They scored three run to open up the game. The Longhorns answered right back with three of their own.
In the top of the second the Cougars took the lead once again with a pair of runs. They added another one in third, while the Longhorns added two.
The Cougars added two of their own in the top of the fourth. This was the last runs the Cougars put up for nine innings.
The Horns scored two runs in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at eight.
After four scoreless innings, the Longhorns walked off in the bottom of the twelfth.
The Cougars out hit the Horns 13-12, but the Longhorns had four less errors than the Cougars. Both teams left lots of runners on base, 13 for Izard County and 15 for Viola.
Chase Orf, Gunner Gleghorn, and Denton Reiley all drove in runs. McBride and Coby Everett both drove in two runs.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars will host the 1A Region 2 and 1A state tournaments this week and next. The Eagles and Lady Eagles will also be in the regional tournament.
