With the season coming to a close quickly, conference wins become even more important.
The West Side Eagles (12-6, 8-4) and Izard County Cougars (12-2, 7-1) met at Brockwell Monday afternoon for a 1A-2 conference matchup.
The Cougars picked up the 4-1 win.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the opening frame.
Both teams went quit until the bottom of the fifth when the Cougars put up three more runs.
The Eagles got on the score board in the top of the seventh when Brenton Knapp scored to make it a three run deficit. However no other Eagles would come across the plate.
The Cougars tallied five hits, two of which came from Simmons. He had a double and drew a walk.
Noah Everett led the Cougars in RBIs with three. Chase Orf added another one. Caleb Faulkner stole two bases and score a run for Izard County.
For the Eagles, they had three hits. One from Jacob Carlton, Knapp, and Carson Stark each.
Knapp pitched five and two thirds innings and struck out five batters while only walking two.
For the Cougars, Landon McBride and Orf combined to only allow three hits, five walks, and seven strikeouts.
The Cougars completed their sweep of the Eagles as they won 14-0 earlier this month at West Side.
The Eagles currently have the most conference wins with eight, but the Cougars and the Viola Longhorns have better winning percentages. The last couple of games will have big impacts on district tournament seeding.
The Cougars have a date with the Longhorns Thursday. The Eagles will host the Junction City Dragons Thursday for a non-conference matchup.
