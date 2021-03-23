In the final 1A game of a COVID-19 crazy year, the West Side Eagles (27-7, 15-1) travelled to Hot Springs for the boys championship game Thursday night.
They met a familiar foe in the Viola Longhorns (37-6, 14-2).
The Longhorns seemed to have the Eagles number this year as they were 4-1 overall and 1-0 at neutral sites.
The Longhorns moved to 2-0 at neutral sites with their 62-47 win over the Eagles.
Head coach of the Eagles Keith Brown said “we change some things and I felt like we had a good plan. They [Viola] are a very good team. They are very hard to take care of the ball against.”
The Eagles controlled the game early. Ashton Klepko hit a layup at the 7:03 mark to open up the scoring for the Eagles.
The two teams traded leads early, but the Eagles seized control midway through the first eight minutes.
Senior Malachi Miller had a big first quarter. He went 4-4 from the floor with 10 points and pulled down three rebounds. Miller’s performance combined with a 10-0 run late gave the Eagles a 14-8 lead after the opening frame.
The Longhorns flipped the script in the second quarter. Nate Bittle connected with Klepko to score the quarter’s first points and give the Eagles an eight point lead.
After this it was all Longhorns. They went on a 10-0 run that gave them the lead back with just under five minutes left in the half.
Although the Longhorns gained momentum, the Eagles kept the game close, despite their turnover troubles.
The Eagles turned the ball over 12 times in the second quarter and 23 times total. The Horns only turned the ball over 12 times the entire game.
At the halftime break, the Longhorns led 28-25.
The Horns came out after halftime and pushed their lead even further. Midway through the third they gained the games first double digit lead. They never lost it.
Late in the fourth quarter Viola hit the 20 point lead mark.
Junior Travis Gentry added 15 points for the Eagles to go along with five rebounds.
Brown said “we had a great year. I told [the players] I could not be more proud of our group. I wouldn’t trade my group for nothing. They mean so much to me. They are good human beings they are good kids and they are going to do outstanding things in life.”
Brown closed his interview with “not getting it done tonight, it stings right now, but we just need to look at the good things we did this year. I’m so proud of my bunch.”
Mason Luna of Viola was named MVP as he put up 21 points and pulled down three boards.
