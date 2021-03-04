If you like defensive, low scoring, slow paced basketball, then the West Side versus Marked Tree game was not for you.
Every possession each team would sprint down the court looking for any and every opportunity to score.
The Eagles beat the Indians 83-60 in the 1A Region 2 tournament.
The Eagles and their fast pace are state tournament bound.
The Eagles led buzzer to buzzer and held a double digit lead the entire second half.
The game could be summarized by two aspects, free throws and offensive rebounds. The Eagles dominated in both facets of the game.
The Eagles shot 23-27 from the charity stripe. Their first miss did not come until late in the third quarter.
The Indians on the other hand shot 10-19. It took them until the third quarter to knock down a pair of free throws.
Then for offensive rebounds the Eagles had over 12 second chance points in the game.
Travis Gentry jumped a Indians pass. Jacob Ballard got the finish at the other end for the game’s first score. He finished with 13 points.
The Eagles ended the opening frame with an eight point advantage.
The second quarter is when the Eagles really started to separate themselves. They started it out on a 6-0 run that gave them a double digit lead.
The Indians had foul trouble throughout the game. BJ Marshall had four fouls just in the second quarter. He finished as the third leading scorer for the Indians with 11. However he sat the entire third quarter and much of the fourth. This took away a big scoring threat.
The Eagles went into the locker room with a 38-24 lead.
The third quarter saw the Eagles get to the 20 point lead mark. They closed out the quarter with Travis Gentry hitting three free throws with no time left. He was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 26.
Willie Marshall fouled out at the end of the quarter. He was the Indians second leading scorer with 12. Once again Marked Tree lost one of its biggest scoring threats.
The fourth quarter was a little shaky for the Eagles. It took until the 6:31 mark for them to score their first points, but they closed out the game with a 19 point quarter.
Malachi Miller finished with 21 points for the Eagles. Brenton Knapp contributed with 10.
