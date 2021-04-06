The Heber Springs Panthers traveled to nearby Rose Bud to participate in the Easter Weekend Rose Bud Rambler Round Robin.
The Panthers (3-9, 2-5) led off the tournament and dropped a pair of games. They fell to the hosting Ramblers 8-7 and the Woodlawn Bears 12-2.
The Panthers scored first in their game against the Ramblers (11-4, 3-1).
Garrett Hudspeth drew a walk with the bases loaded in the top of the third. This brought Conner Riddle home to score.
Later in the same inning Cole Payton hit a double that brought two runners home.
Rosebud answered in the bottom of the third, but only scored one run.
The Panthers scored another run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to bring their total runs to seven.
The Panthers took a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
The Ramblers walked off as they put up six runs in the sixth.
Corbin Jones pitched five solid innings and only allowed one run while striking out one.
The Panthers committed four errors as a team during their opening game.
In their next game, the Panthers offense could not keep up with the Bears (17-3, 3-0). The Bears scored more than two runs in every inning besides the second and third.
After one and a half innings, the Panthers only trailed by one, but only managed to score one more run in the final four innings.
Keanon Sneed drove in a run for the Panthers. Xander Lindley record three strikeouts for Heber Springs.
The Panthers were limited to just one hit all game. They committed four errors this game too.
The Panthers will face their old conference rivals the Southside Southerners, Thursday at Southside.
