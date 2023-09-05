On Friday night, the Clinton Yellowjackets scored a 42-29 win over the Panthers in the “Battle of the Little Red.”
It was the eighth consecutive win by the Yellowjackets over Heber Springs. Dufrene’s Yellowjackets did what they do best, combining a strong running game with an efficient passing game. The Jacket defense was opportunistic, forcing four Panther turnovers that the Yellowjackets offense cashed in for 22 points. The two senior stars for both teams did not disappoint their fans either as Heber Springs running back Parker Brown and his counterpart Yellowjackets running back Zane Widner combined for seven touchdowns.
The eighth annual “Battle of the Little Red” was played on a perfect September night before a standing room only crowd on the new artificial turf at Panther Stadium. Clinton honorary captains Sam Shannon and Joe Whillock won the coin toss and elected to take the football first. The Yellowjackets took over their 30-yard line as Heber Springs would continually kick the ball short and near the sidelines to prevent any type of return. The Jackets would drive 70-yards in 3:30 and jump out to an early lead with the touchdown coming on a 38-yard Widner run and his 2-pooint conversion run would put the Jackets up 8-0. The Yellowjackets took over in great field position at the Panthers 46 after a short punt. Dufrene would hit the first of his two touchdown passes this one to Widner for 40-yards to make the score 14-0 after the failed 2-point conversion.
Heber Springs would answer with two Parker Brown touchdowns, the first on a 58-yard run and the second on a 67-yard pass from junior quarterback Liam Buffalo and two Gideon Tate extra points tied the game at 14. The Panther defense stopped the Jackets for the second straight possession and the Heber offense was moving the football into Clinton territory with a chance to take the lead when the Jacket defense forced the first of four Panther fumbles on the night stopping the drive.
The Clinton offense then drove 57 yards to retake the lead on a 1-yard Dufrene quarterback sneak for the touchdown and Bryston Venables 2-point conversion run put the Jackets back in lead 22-14. The ensuing Panther drive ended with another fumble at the Clinton 36. The Jackets moved the ball to the Heber 17-yard line with less than a minute to play in the half and no timeouts left. Dufrene hit senior Dawson Burgess who went over a Panther defender to make a great catch and a touchdown to send the Jackets into halftime with a 30-14 lead.
In the second half the Panthers cut the lead to 30-21 less that a minute into the third quarter on Brown’s third touchdown of the night this time on a 70-yard run. Clinton would answer on a 59-yard drive capped off by a Widner 12-yard run with 34 seconds left in quarter to extend the Jackets lead to 36-21. The key play in the drive was a great throw and catch by Dufrene to Braydon Littel on third down and 12 to keep the drive alive. Two minutes later, Brown would score his final touchdown of the night for the Panthers this time on a 52-yard pass from Buffalo to get Heber within 7 points 36-29 with 10:48 left in the game.
In what appeared to be the game winning drive for Clinton the Yellowjackets committed their only turnover of the night on a fumble at the Heber 6-yard line giving the Panthers one last chance with 3 minutes left to play. The Panthers quickly moved the ball out to the 20-yard line when one of the biggest plays of the game occurred. The Heber fullback bulled his way for an apparent first down when Widner reached in and pulled the ball away giving the Jackets the ball at the Heber 17 yard line. A Littel run would convert a third and 7 on the ensuing drive and sophomore Zach Hunt Gonzalez would provide the knockout punch on a 4-yard touchdown run to make the final score 42-29.
Statistically it was just how Head Coach Chris Dufrene would have drawn it up the Yellowjackets rushed the ball 68 times for 274 yards and completed 7 of 9 passes for 128 yards for 402 total yards.
The eight straight wins by Clinton sets a record in the series that dates back to 1939. Clinton now leads the all-time series 44-38 and there have been five ties. The Yellowjackets now lead in games played in Heber Springs 22-19-1. The game featured two head coaches, Chris Dufrene and Van Paschall who combined for 60 years of head coaching experience and more than 350 wins.
The “Battle of the Little Red” is not just a football game but also an act of community service by both schools and communities. This year the two communities combined to collect over 70,000 individual food and childcare items. The items will go to the school’s backpack programs and to The CALL organization in both Cleburne and Van Buren counties. Clinton and Heber Springs also combined to raise over $10,000 for Fight Like A Kid/Make A Wish. Money was also donated Devon’s Donors, named for Clinton student Devon Wooten, a program that provides a scholarship each year to a Clinton and Heber Springs student.
