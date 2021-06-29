FAYETTEVILLE — Former Fayetteville High School standout and Houston Cougar Luke Long has signed with the University of Arkansas as a graduate transfer, Razorback men’s head coach Brad McMakin announced.
Long, who graduated from Houston in the spring of 2021 with a degree in economics, played two seasons (2019-21) with the Cougars, earning PING All-Central Region in 2019-20 while helping the program reach the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional this past season. Long played his freshman season (2016-17) at SIU-Edwardsville, where he was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. He played his sophomore season (2017-18) at Chattanooga, where he was tabbed All-Southern Conference.
“I am excited to have Luke back on The Hill to finish his career as a Razorback,’ McMakin said. “Luke brings a ton of experience to the program and will be a great addition to our program.”
This past season, Long played in all eight events for the Cougars, posted a 73.35 scoring average and was second on the team with nine rounds of par or better. He tied for 34th at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional (71-73-72=26/+3) and helped Houston to a ninth-place finish. Long recorded a T-5th finish at the HBU Colin Montgomerie Invitational (74-72-71=217) and he fired a 66 en route to an 11th-place finish at the Bayou City Collegiate (71-66-76=213/-3).
In 2019-20, Long won the Arkansas Amateur Championship, firing an 11-under-par 211. At Houston, he was voted PING All-Central Regional as he led the Cougars in scoring average (70.71), rounds of par or better (15) and rounds in the 60’s (8).
As a sophomore at Chattanooga, Long was named All-SoCon as he led the team with a 73.47 stroke average and his score counted 30 times in 32 rounds. Long earned three top-10 finishes, with a pair of top 5’s. He finished T13 at the SoCon Championship to help the Mocs to a runner-up finish.
Long began his collegiate career at SIU Edwardsville. He was tabbed the OVC Freshman of the Year in addition to being selected to the All-OVC first team and the OVC All-Newcomer team. He was the only freshman chosen to the All-OVC team. Long led the team with 73.55 scoring average and earned three top 10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish at OVC Championships by shooting an even-par 216 and leading the Cougars to a third-place finish – the program’s best result at the league’s championship.
Long captured 2015 Arkansas 7A state championship as a senior. It was the Bulldogs to a third straight team title. He won the 2013 Arkansas overall state championship, a one-day event encompassing all seven high school classes in state and finished as the runner-up at that event 2015.
