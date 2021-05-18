AMARILLO, Texas — Harding track and field had two women and two men competed in the West Texas A&M Last Chance Meet over the weekend.
Freshman Sierra White and senior Liz Fouts both turned in NCAA provisional performances but neither topped their season highs in their events. White cleared 3.75 meters or 12 feet, 3.5 inches in the pole vault. Her season high is 4.02 meters. Fouts threw 49.06 meters or 160 feet, 11 inches in the discus. Her season best is 50.31 meters.
On the men’s side, freshman Tad Kirby ran in the 100 and 200 meters, and freshman Dakarai Bush raced in the 200 and the 110-meter hurdles.
Kirby clocked a wind-aided 10.73 seconds in the 100 meters. His season-best time was 10.67. He ran the 200 in 21.34 seconds, which converted to 21.41 seconds because it was run at altitude. It was the fastest time by a Harding runner in the 200 since Jermaine Cuffie set the school record at 21.16 in 1996.
Bush ran a wind-aided 21.80 in the 200 and a personal-best 14.52 in the 110 hurdles.
It was the final meet of the regular season for the Harding track and field teams. The NCAA will announce its field for the outdoor national meet Tuesday. The field will be between 14-17 for individual events and combined events and 12-14 teams for relays.
Below are Harding’s hopefuls with their current ranking in each event:
Women
Liz Fouts – 13th in discus
Anna Kay Clark – 13th in javelin
Anne-Noelle Clerima – 16th in 400 meters and 11th in 400-meter hurdles
Kinga Szarzynska – 16th in 800 meters
Sierra White – 18th in pole vault
Men
Dorian Chaigneau – 4th in pole vault
Austin Parrish – 8th in pole vault
Fallou Gaye – 9th in 400 hurdles
Nikolasz Csokas – 12th in 400 hurdles
