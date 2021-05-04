O’FALLON, Mo. — Four Lyon College baseball players – Alan West, Lex Meinderts, Jake Michener and Joe Weatherford – earned All-American Midwest Conference honors, which was announced by the conference office on Tuesday morning. West was named as the Dual Position Player of the Year and a Second-Team All-AMC selection as a pitcher and outfielder. Meinderts earned First-Team All-AMC honors as a right-handed pitcher, while Michener and Weatherford earned Second-Team All-AMC accolades as an outfielder and designated hitter, respectively.
West led the Scots offensively during the regular season as he finished with a team-high .350 batting average. West went 48-for-137 at the plate with 13 doubles, three triples and two home runs. He tied for the team lead with 32 RBI and scored 23 times. On the mound, West posted a record of 6-5 with a 4.03 ERA and threw five complete games with one shutout. In 67 innings pitched, he struck out a team-high 90 batters.
Meinderts posted a record of 5-7 on the mound with a 3.03 ERA. In 11 starts, he threw five complete games with one shutout. In 59.1 innings pitched, Meinderts struck out 73 batters. He threw two games with double-digit strikeouts, including 12 against Champion Christian on Mar. 5.
Michener batted .333 during the regular season, going 37-for-111 at the plate. He hit seven doubles, two triples and two home runs. Michener drove in 25 runs and scored 25 times. Michener had 11 multi-hit games this season, including a 4-for-4 outing at Central Baptist College on Apr. 10.
Weatherford batted .308 during the regular season, going 36-for-117 at the plate. He hit seven doubles and two home runs. Weatherford drove in 24 runs and scored 17 times. Weatherford had 11 multi-high games this season, including a 4-for-6 outing on Apr. 10 at Central Baptist College.
Darren Munns of Columbia was named the AMC Coach of the Year after the Cougars won the AMC Regular-Season title. Chris Wall and Dalton Bealmer of Columbia were named the AMC Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively. Andrew Killough and Ruben Hernandez of Central Baptist College were named the Freshman Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively. Matt Hess and Kyle O’Brien of Missouri Baptist were named the Newcomer Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively.
