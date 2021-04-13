FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas All-American Moses Moody’s long anticipated declaration to enter the NBA draft became official Friday.
The 6-6 freshman guard from Little Rock announced Friday he is hiring an agent and entering the draft for which 15 publications and draft websites have predicted he will be a Lottery pick within the first round’s sixth to 14th pick.
Moody led Coach Eric Musselman’s 25-7 nationally Elite Eight Razorbacks in scoring (16.8 average) and was named first-SEC and SEC Newcomer of Year.
“We fully support Moses and his family in the decision to enter the NBA Draft,” Musselman, a former NBA head coach said Friday. “We were excited last spring when they trusted us to continue his basketball journey. I’ve said it many times that Moses handles his day-to-day business like a pro and he will be ahead of the curve when he starts his professional career. Moses was able to showcase his many talents in our system – including being our leading scorer and second-best rebounder – and we believe he continued to make improvements throughout the year to put himself in this position. We will continue to work with Moses and his family as well as do all we can with our connections in professional basketball to promote Moses.”
