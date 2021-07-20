SEARCY — The international basketball website Eurobasket.com reports that former Harding men’s basketball player Jacob Gibson recently signed a professional contract with S.C. Lusitania of the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol, the top basketball league in Portugal.
Gibson played at Harding from 2012-16 and was the 2016 Great American Conference Player of the Year, averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
After leaving Harding, Gibson played three seasons with the Ringwood Hawks in Australia. During the 2019-20 season, Gibson played for CSM Medias in Romania, averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19 games.
S.C. Lusitania plays its games at the Municipal de Angra do Heroísmo in Angra, Portugal. Last season, the team finished 18-9 overall and in sixth place in the 14-team league. The Portuguese season runs from October through April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.