OXFORD, Miss. — Senior Danielle Gibson became the program’s all-time RBI leader and Mary Haff hurled a two-hit shutout to propel No. 9 Arkansas to a forceful 8-0 win over Ole Miss in Sunday’s rubber match at Ole Miss Softball Complex.
Arkansas improves to 24-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play. The win snaps Ole Miss’ 10-consecutive home SEC series win streak, which dated back to 2018, and marks the Hogs’ first series win in Oxford since 2006. Arkansas has now won four-straight SEC series.
The Razorbacks collaborated for 10 hits and four home runs while forcing four walks.
Senior Danielle Gibson had a record-breaking day at the dish, compiling three hits, including her third multi home run game of the season and the eighth of her career, while chronicling four RBI to become the program’s all-time leader with 149.
KB Sides broke the game open in the fifth with a two-out, two-run blast. Hannah Gammill produced Arkansas’ other home run on a solo tank to right center. Arkansas saw production throughout its entire lineup with Hannah McEwen, Linnie Malkin, Sam Torres, Valerie Ventura and Rylin Hedgecock recording one hit each.
Senior righthander Mary Haff (11-3) picked up her second win in as many days while fanning eight batters in her fourth complete game of the season. The Winter Haven, Fla., native registered three 1-2-3 innings in the circle. Haff dealt 18 strikeouts in two games against Ole Miss. In back-to-back games, Haff limited the Rebels to a .157 batting average. Haff and Chenise Delce amassed an impressive three-game outing versus Ole Miss, curbing the Rebels to a .189 batting average while logging a 1.40 ERA and striking out 26.
After four scoreless innings between both teams, Arkansas jumped on board in the fifth. First, Ventura laid down a perfect bunt single to the pitcher, beating out the throw at first. With two outs, Sides leveled an inside pitch over the right field wall for a 2-0 lead. The fifth-inning magic didn’t end with Sides. After McEwen singled and Ellsworth was laced by a pitch, Gibson exploded her first home run of the day on a profound blast that almost reached the street.
The Razorbacks recorded their sixth run of the game in the sixth on a passed ball, sending a diving Torres into home.
After garnering another commanding defensive inning, the Hogs added to their lead on back-to-back home runs. First, Gibson slashed a solo shot to right center and then Gammill projected a solo to center for the final run of the game.
