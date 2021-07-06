FAYETTEVILLE — Travis Geopfert, Arkansas’ men’s track and field coach for Coach Chris Bucknam from the summer of 2009-2018 is returning to Arkansas as men’s field events coach after two years as the men’s and women’s field events coach at Tennessee.
Geopfert previously had assisted Bucknam as field events coach at Northern Iowa University and head coached NIU the first year that Bucknam head coached Arkansas men’s cross and country track for the 2008-2009 academic year and jointly coached decathletes with sprints coach Doug Case at both NIU and Arkansas.
“I’m thrilled he’s coming back,” Bucknam confirmed Thursday. “We have a great understanding of each other and there’s a lot of trust there. I’m happy he’s coming to Arkansas. I’m happy he’s coming home. It’s going to feel right.”
Geopfert coached Razorbacks compiling 11 individual NCAA championships including six-time NCAA champion long jumper-sprinter Jarrion Lawson, three at one NCAA Outdoor, decathlete Kevin Lazas, long jumper Alain Bailey and triple jumper Clive Pullen, and helped recruit Omar McLeod, a NCAA hurdles champion and 2016 Olympics gold medalist and at Tennessee coached high jumper Daryl Sullivan who will represent the U.S. in this summer’s Olympic Games.
He was a part of Bucknam’s staffs that won six SEC Indoor Track and Field and four SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the 2014 NCAA Indoor national championship.
Upon a Thursday afternoon press release, Geopfert was quoted, “My family and I are extremely excited to head back to Northwest Arkansas and to be back in the Razorback family,” said Geopfert. “It’s obviously a unique situation but an opportunity, professionally and personally, we just couldn’t pass up. The roots run deep there with family and friendships that go back over two decades. The university, the town, the community, and the people are all first class in every way. The history and tradition of Arkansas track and field is unprecedented and it’s a privilege to be a part of.”
Geopfert said he enjoyed his two years at Tennessee.
““It’s important for me to acknowledge my appreciation and respect for the University of Tennessee, Coach Beth Alford-Sullivan, the Tennessee coaches, staff and team,” stated Geopfert. “I value relationships tremendously and there are some amazing people that I was fortunate to work with and coach during our time in Knoxville.”
That said, he asserts coming back to Arkansas aiming to further the Razorbacks track and field tradition set forth by the late John McDonnell, the winner of 42 national championships and 84 conference championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, and Bucknam.
