JONESBORO — A golf tournament to honor the late Dick Clay and raise funds for a scholarship in his name will take place on Friday, Sept. 3, at Ridgepointe Country Club in Jonesboro.
The four-person scramble tournament, hosted by the School of Media & Journalism at Arkansas State University and KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, will have two rounds, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and lunch at noon. Each session is limited to 20 teams.
Clay was the sports director of KAIT-TV from 1970-88. His nickname was “Dickie-Bird” and he closed every sportscast by saying, “I’m Dick Clay and that’s sports.” He often toured the state reporting on the best golf holes in the region.
The Dick Clay “That’s Sports” scholarship was established by family and friends of Dick Clay who attained his bachelor’s degree in 1968 and his master’s degree in 1969 at A-State. The scholarship goes to students studying sports media at A-State.
The cost per team is $500, which includes green fees, cart and lunch.
Businesses and individuals may sponsor holes with Touchdown sponsorship ($500), Field Goal sponsorship ($250), and First Down sponsorship ($125). Hole sponsorships are tax deductible and will be included in promotional materials and recognized on the course.
Donations to the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” scholarship are also accepted.
Contact Dr. Brad Rawlins, director of the School of Media & Journalism, at 870-972-3070 or brawlins@AState.edu for more information about the tournament or the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship.
