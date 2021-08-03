OKLAHOMA CITY — Ignacio Gomez, the late Lyon College football standout, was named the 2020-21 Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award winner by the Sooner Athletic Conference on Friday.
The Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award recognizes a student-athlete who excels academically and athletically and embraces the core values of Champions of Character.
Gomez passed away on March 30, 2021. Gomez is now eligible for the NAIA Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character of the Year award, which will be announced publicly during the NAIA National Awards Day in September.
“Losing ‘Nacho’ was a devastating event in the lives of everyone on our team, campus and of course Nacho’s wife Fatima and family,” said Lyon College head football coach Chris Douglas.
“I still reflect daily on my short time with him and the amazing impact on this campus and on our lives. He inspires us daily and will continue to be a foundational member of this team. I cannot think of a better honor than being named the Sooner Athletic Conference Dr. LeRoy Walker Champion of Character Award winner because he is literally the embodiment of a Champion of Character. The way ‘Nacho’ lived his life truly inspires me to be a better husband, father and leader. I know Fatima and his family will be so gratified to accept this honor, and we have been left with an incredible example for our student-athletes to live their lives in the classroom, on the field and in their relationships.”
Gomez was a four-year letter winner for the Scots’ football team. During his career, Gomez was a four-time all-conference selection as a kicker and punter. The Wilmer, Texas, native finished his career with 43 made field goals and 86 made PATs. He also accumulated 6,998 total punt yards throughout his career. Gomez is the program’s all-time leader for career punts (175), total punt yards, PAT attempts (94), PAT attempts made, field goal attempts (61), field goals made and points (217).
Gomez was as successful in the classroom as he was on the field. He was named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society this past spring and has been named an Academic All-Conference, SAC Scholar-Athlete and SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipient throughout his career. He has also been named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll at Lyon.
Gomez served on the Lyon College Mortar Board and was a member of the National Spanish Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.