Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Brandon Adams will serve as the newest Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner. Brandon’s seven-year term will last until 2030.
“Bryan and I have made no secret that promoting our state’s outdoor economy is one of the top priorities we have. We know that it’s one of the greatest assets that our state has,” Gov. Sanders said. “Brandon Adams, our newest commissioner, is somebody that I am very excited to announce today will be taking that position. He loves his family, he cares about our state, and he loves the outdoors – and he loves the idea of making sure that every Arkansan has access to the great resources we have right in our backyard.”
“I am deeply honored to have been appointed by Governor Sanders to this important position on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. I was born and raised and have spent my entire life hunting and fishing in what I consider the most beautiful and diverse state in America. I believe that the AGFC has played a crucial role in making and keeping it that way. I look forward to doing my part to help continue this mission,” Brandon Adams said.
About Adams
Brandon Adams is the President and CEO of Reliance Health Care Inc., a nursing home company founded in 1998. He is also a partner at Heartland Auto Group and Heartland Pharmacies. Brandon is the Chairman of the Board at Banded Brands/Avery Outdoors, a nationally recognized hunting apparel company, and co-owner of Prairie Wings Duck Club in Altheimer, Arkansas. He is a Conway native and lives in Fayetteville with his wife, Brandi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.