SEARCY — The sixth-ranked Harding volleyball team fell to the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Baptist 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-20) Sunday in the championship match of the Great American Conference Tournament. Harding ends its season with a 12-1 record.
Oklahoma Baptist ends its season with an 18-0 overall record.
Harding’s Logan Smith and Katherine Cowart were named to the All-Tournament Team.
First set
Oklahoma Baptist had 14 kills in the set and hit .231. Harding had 13 kills and was held to hitting .136.
Second set
Oklahoma Baptist hit .412 in the set and was led by Malia Leatherland who had five kills. Harding was held to hitting .073.
Third set
Neither team hit well in the set. Oklahoma Baptist hit .127 and Harding hit .065. The two teams combined for 67 digs in the set as Harding had 36 of them. Oklahoma Baptist had six blocks led by Audrey Poupard who had four.
Stats
Harding
Harding had 38 kills, 25 attack errors and hit a season-low .088.
Logan Smith and Libby Hinton each had nine kills for Harding. Smith also led Harding on the defensive side with 17 digs.
Sarah Morehead had 28 assists and 10 digs for the Lady Bisons.
Oklahoma Baptist
Oklahoma Baptist had 39 kills, nine attack errors and hit .234.
Malia Leatherland led Oklahoma Baptist with 10 kills and also had 10 digs.
Diana Carranza led the defense with 25 digs.
Oklahoma Baptist had 11 blocks in the match, led by Audrey Poupard who had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.