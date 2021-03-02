SEARCY — Sixth-seeded Harding fell behind early and never recovered Monday in a 96-76 loss to No. 3 seed Henderson State Monday in Great American Conference Tournament action at the Duke Wells Center.
The loss ended Harding’s season with a 4-11 record. Henderson State (10-8) advances to meet Southern Nazarene, the No. 2 seed from the GAC Western Division on Wednesday.
James Harris led Harding with 16 points, and Emir Ahmedic added 12. Henderson State had three different players score 14 points.
The Reddies opened an early 17-5 lead, thanks in large part to a pair of 3-pointers from Xavier Davenport. Another 3-pointer from Malik Riddle with 14:44 left pushed Henderson State’s lead to 12 points.
A three-point play from Harding’s Romio Harvey at the 11:12 mark pulled the Bisons back to within three at 22-19.
Henderson State answered with a 9-3 run, and Quawn Marshall made two free throws at the 8:53 mark to extend the Reddie lead to 31-22.
Harding went more than five minutes without a field goal as Henderson State went on an 18-2 run before Bison forward Josh Perkins scored the final points of the half to cut the Reddies’ halftime advantage to 51-31.
Henderson State shot 53 percent in the first half and made 13 of 14 free throws. The Reddies outscored the Bisons 13-0 on fast-break points before the break.
Harding scored eight straight over a two-minute stretch early in the second half and cut the Henderson State advantage to 17 points at 60-43 with 15:11 left.
The Reddies scored the next five points and extended its lead to as many as 28 points.
Henderson State shot 51 percent for the game and outscored Harding 18-9 off turnovers.
