CONWAY, Ark. - Ten home games highlight Hendrix's 18-game regular-season slate in the 2021 campaign.
The Warriors host NAIA member Central Baptist (Ark.) in an exhibition Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. CT. The two colleges are separated by less than two miles and have met three times in the regular season during the Jeff Trimble era, with the Warriors undefeated in the series having outscored the Mustangs a combined 20-3.
Hendrix opens its regular season with three-consecutive games outside Warrior Soccer Field, starting Sept. 1 at East Texas Baptist at 5 p.m. The Warriors have shutout the Tigers in two previous matchups but have not met on the field since 2017, a 1-0 win by Hendrix at Cornish Field.
Hendrix takes part in the Ozarks (Ark.) Tournament with two games in a four-day span. The Warriors battle the host Eagles on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. and are unbeaten (6-0-2) in their last eight contests in the series. Trimble's team returns to Hurie Soccer Field on Sept. 12 to face Austin (Texas) for the first time since 2013 at noon. The Orange and Black defeated the 'Roos 3-2 in 2012 and 3-0 the following season.
Ozarks makes a return trip to Warrior Soccer Field on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., the first of three-straight Hendrix home matches. The Warriors entertain Huntingdon (Ala.) on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. and Williams Baptist (Ark.) on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. The Orange and Black face the Hawks for the first time ever and look to remain perfect against the Eagles, having outscored the NAIA opponent 13-0 in two previous games, with the last coming in 2016.
For the sixth-consecutive season, including second-straight on the road, Hendrix opens Southern Athletic Association (SAA) play at Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) on Sept. 25 at noon. The Warriors are 2-1-1 in the last four meetings.
Hendrix travels to NAIA member Lyon (Ark.) on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. for its first game in program history at Huser Field. The Warriors defeated the Scots, 2-0, in 2014, Trimble's first season at the helm, following a 1-1 tie after two overtimes in the first-ever matchup between the squads a season before.
Hendrix resumes league play Oct. 2 versus Millsaps (Miss.), the first of five-straight contests at Warrior Soccer Field to begin October, at 5 p.m. The Warriors host the Majors for a third-straight year. Hendrix has won seven-consecutive matchups, including five-straight shutouts by a combined 14-0, by a total of 23-3 and in undefeated (7-0-1) in the last eight affairs.
The Warriors take on Texas Lutheran for the first time ever Oct. 3 at noon and look for their third-straight victory over NCCAA member Ecclesia (Ark.) on Oct. 5, the first of two home games against the Royals during the month, with the second scheduled for Oct. 19. Kickoff for both contests is 6 p.m.
Trimble's group blanked the Royals, 6-0, in 2019 and won 9-1 in 2018, with both contests coming at Warrior Soccer Field. Mary Helen VanHoy, an All-SAA second team forward last season, has totaled three assists in her career against Ecclesia.
Hendrix hosts Oglethorpe (Ga.) on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. and Berry (Ga.) on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m., the first two of four conference games in a row. The Warriors are unbeaten (7-0-1) in their last eight games against the Stormy Petrels and have not surrendered a goal in the previous 610:40.
Hendrix travels to Sewanee (Tenn.) for the third-consecutive time in the series Oct. 15 for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
For the third time in four seasons, the Warriors trek to defending SAA regular-season and tournament champion Centre (Ky.) on Oct. 17 at noon.
Hendrix's final league game comes at Rhodes (Tenn.) on Oct. 23 at noon.
The Warriors conclude the regular season Oct. 27 against Belhaven (Miss.). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., as the Blazers make their first trip to Warrior Soccer Field in program history.
All Hendrix games at Warrior Soccer Field are televised online via the Warrior Sports Network.
Hendrix, entering its eighth season with Trimble at the helm, returns nine projected starters and 17 letter winners from a season ago, headlined by three All-SAA second team members - VanHoy, midfielder Sydney Wagner and defender Julia Dick.
A capacity announcement for Warrior Soccer Field will be announced on a later date. Hendrix and the SAA continue to monitor public health guidance and rely on experts from the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health.
