JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Lyon College women’s wrestlers Jasmine Hernandez and Kelani Corbett were outstanding for the second consecutive day at the NAIA National Invitational. Hernandez became the first women’s wrestler in Lyon College history to win her weight class and become a National Champion. Corbett also put together a terrific performance as she took home third-place honors in the 191-pound weight class.
Jasmine Hernandez began her morning with a matchup against Campbellsville University’s Katlyn Pizzo in the semifinals of the 123-pound weight class. Hernandez continued her stellar wrestling as she overwhelmed Pizzo en route to a tech-fall victory for the Scot. The victory clinched Hernandez a spot in the championship match against Life University’s Julia Vidallon. The championship match was another outstanding showing from the Scot wrestler. Hernandez was tremendous on the mat as she overwhelmed Julia Vidallon and pinned the Life University wrestler to win the 123-pound weight division.
In her first action of the morning, Kelani Corbett squared off against Oklahoma City University’s Nkechinyere Nwankwo in the semifinals of the 191-pound weight class. Corbett came up short in her first match today. However, she quickly got back to her winning ways by defeating her next opponent via tech fall to advance to the third-place match against Campbellsville University’s Brianna Staebler. Corbett continued to execute flawlessly on the mat and pinned Staebler to take home third place in the 191-pound weight division.
After the results were tallied in all the weight classes, the Lyon College women’s wrestling team finished the NAIA National Invitational in 12th place.
