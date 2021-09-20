HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Mountain Home 35, Batesville 7
Melbourne 40, England 0
Southside: Bye week
Cave City: Bye week
Heber Springs 44, Dover 0
Mountain View 48, Quitman 27
Rector 38, Midland 0
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STANDINGS
5A Standings
5A East
Nettleton 3-0; Brookland 2-1; Greene County Tech 2-1; Valley View 2-1; Wynne 2-1; Forrest City 1-2; Paragould 0-2; BATESVILLE 0-3.
5A Central
Little Rock Christian Academy 4-0; White Hall 3-1; Pulaski Academy 2-1; Maumelle 1-3; Watson Chapel 0-2; Jacksonville 0-3; Beebe 0-3.
5A South
Camden Fairview 3-1; Hot Springs 2-2; Hot Springs Lakeside 1-2; Texarkana 1-2; DeQueen 1-3; Hope 0-4; Magnolia 0-4.
5A West
Farmington 3-0; Greenbrier 3-0; Harrison 3-0; Vilonia 3-0; Alma 1-2; Clarksville 1-2; Morrilton 1-2; Pea Ridge 0-3.
4A standings
4A-2
Little Rock Mills 3-0; Lonoke 3-0; Stuttgart 2-1; SOUTHSIDE 2-1; Central Arkansas Christian 2-1; HEBER SPRINGS 1-1; Clinton 1-2; Bald Knob 0-3.
4A-1
Gentry 3-0; Elkins 2-0; Prairie Grove 2-1; Shiloh Christian 2-1; Berryville 1-2; Huntsville 1-2; Green Forest 1-1; Gravette 0-3.
4A-3
CAVE CITY 2-1; Trumann 2-1; Highland 2-1; Pocahontas 2-1; Rivercrest 1-1; Jonesboro Westside 0-2; Gosnell 0-2; Blytheville 0-3.
4A-4
Lamar 2-1; Mena 2-2; Pottsville 2-2; Ozark 1-2; Waldron 1-2; Dardanelle 1-2; Dover 0-4.
4A-7
Ashdown 3-0; Nashville 2-1; Robinson 2-1; Fountain Lake 2-1; Bauxite 2-1; Haskell Harmony Grove 1-1; Arkadelphia 1-2; Malvern 1-2.
4A-8
Crossett 2-1; Monticello 2-1; Star City 2-1; Warren 2-1; Dumas 1-1; DeWitt 1-2; Hamburg 0-3; Helena-West Helena 0-3.
3A standings
3A-2
Salem 3-0; Harding Academy 3-1; MELBOURNE 3-1; MOUNTAIN VIEW 3-1; Riverview 3-1; Newport 1-2.
3A-1
Charleston 3-0; Cedarville 3-0; Hackett 3-0; Lavaca 2-1; Greenland 1-1; Mansfield 1-1; Lincoln 0-3; West Fork 0-3.
3A-3
Hoxie 3-0; Manila 2-1; Osceola 1-1; Corning 1-2; Harrisburg 1-2; Walnut Ridge 1-2; Palestine-Wheatley 0-2; Piggott 0-3.
3A-4
Baptist Prep 3-0; Booneville 3-0; Paris 3-0; Atkins 2-1; Perryville 2-1; Danville 0-2; Mayflower 0-3; Two Rivers 0-3.
3A-5
Bismarck 3-0; Centerpoint 3-0; Horatio 3-0; Genoa Central 2-1; Glen Rose 1-1; Jessieville 1-1; Fouke 1-2.
3A-6
McGehee 3-0; Rison 2-1; Smackover 2-1; Pine Bluff Dollarway 1-1; Camden Harmony Grove 1-2; Barton 0-2; Lake Village 0-3; Drew Central 0-3.
8-man 2A-North standings
Augusta 1-0; Rector 2-1; Cedar Ridge 1-2; Brinkley 1-2; Western Yell County 0-0; KIPP 0-0; MIDLAND 0-2; Decatur 0-2.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5A East
Batesville Lady Pioneers (4-5)
L - North Little Rock 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 9-15
L - Mountain Home 19-25, 8-25, 25-18,18-25
W - Paragould 28-26, 22-25, 26-24, 19-25, 10-15
L - Episcopal 25-15, 25-17
L - Greene County Tech 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
L - Jonesboro Westside 25-22, 25-19, 25-11
W - Hot Springs Lakeside 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 11-15
W - West Memphis 22-25, 19-25, 18-25
W - Searcy 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
4A Central
Southside Lady Southerners (6-1)
W - Ozark 11-25, 8-25, 9-25
W - Clarksville 16-25, 13-25, 9-25
W - Morrilton 13-25, 20-25, 9-25
W - Lonoke 18-25, 17-25, 11-25
W - Robinson 16-25, 26-24, 20-25,19-25
W- Heber Springs 11-25,18-25,15-25
L - Pulaski Academy 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19
3A Northwest
Cave City Cavemen (3-3)
L - Pocahontas 25-22, 25-17, 25-23
W - Melbourne 7-25, 12-25, 7-25
L - Manila 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15
W - Palestine-Wheatley 25-19, 21-25, 14-25, 15-25
W - Walnut Ridge 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 13-25
L - Searcy 24-26, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18, 15-9
Melbourne Lady Bearkatz (0-2)
L - Cave City 25-7, 25-12, 25-7
L - Salem 16-25, 23-25, 16-25
