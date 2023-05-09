FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas from the transfer portal.
Thomas, 6-4, 245, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Monday. He entered the transfer portal on April 16 and had kept his recruiting from that point forward pretty low key. Arkansas jumped into the mix for him early and stayed on him before landing him.
He had 70 tackles this season with 6.5 for loss and a pair of sacks. Sam Pittman and Arkansas got to see him up close in the season opener. Thomas had seven tackles and 0.5 for loss for the Bearcats in a 31-24 loss to the Hogs.
Thomas is the second linebacker from the transfer portal to join the Razorbacks. USF’s Antonio Grier did in the early signing and impressed in spring drills. Thomas played in four games as a true freshman in 2020 thus preserving his redshirt season. He saw action in 12 games in 2021 including his first career start against Tulane. Thomas will have two seasons left at Arkansas.
He was a four-star recruit out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton High School in the Class of 2020. As a senior in 2019, had 73 tackles, including 46 solo, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery and intercepted a pass.
Arkansas’ recruits from portal enrolled now class of 2023
Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina.
Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce.
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College.
Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green.
Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida.
John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt.
Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri.
Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida.
Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor.
Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor.
Enrolling in late May, early June
Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia.
Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland.
Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas.
Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati.
