Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, north central Arkansas, southeast Arkansas, southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Northwest Yell County, Perry, Pope County Higher Elevations, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline, Southern Pope County, White and Yell Excluding Northwest. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Cleburne, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Searcy County Lower Elevations, Sharp, Southeast Van Buren County, Stone and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas and Jefferson. In southwest Arkansas, Hot Spring. In western Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County, Central and Southern Scott County, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Polk County Higher Elevations, Northern Scott County, Polk County Lower Elevations, Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations, Southern Johnson County, Southern and Eastern Logan County, Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations and Western and Northern Logan County. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A couple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rainfall amounts between two to four inches with some locations receiving in excess of four inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&