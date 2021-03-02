FAYETTEVILLE — A big second half closed Arkansas’ final atonement day in a big way.
Previously atoning for early season losses with SEC successful second time arounds against Missouri and Alabama, Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Walton Arena at halftime trailed, 37-32 the LSU Tigers that routed the Razorbacks, 92-76 on Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge, La.
Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks roared louder than any Tiger during Saturday’s leading LSU up to 21 points before settling for an 83-75 triumph and a ninth consecutive SEC victory without losing a February game.
The nationally No. 20 and bound to go higher in Monday’s Associated Press poll Razorbacks take a 19-5 overall record and at least a second-place tie clinching 11-4 SEC record into Tuesday night’s SEC game at South Carolina.
Allegedly, Arkansas concludes its regular SEC season next Saturday hosting the Texas A&M Aggies who have cancelled their last seven games because of covid-19 issues and twice postponed home and home games against Arkansas with only next Saturday’s to have a makeup attempt.
LSU dropped to 14-8 overall/ 9-6 in the SEC.
Arkansas fears that the Razorbacks might be emotionally letdown from upending nationally No. 6/SEC leader Alabama last Wednesday and Coach Will Wade’s Tigers inspired wanting to shake off forfeiting a 3-game winning streak by laying a 91-79 egg losing at Georgia took hold during Saturday’s first half.
The Tigers, leading as much as 10 during the first half and never trailing it other than 2-0, outrebounded Arkansas, 27-22 the first 20 minutes including nine offensive boards.
Seems the Tigers’ game went by the boards when Arkansas outrebounded them 23-12 for the second half totaling Arkansas rebounding up, 45-39 for the game.
“Rebounding and us turning the ball over,” LSU freshman star guard Cameron Thomas said of the different tale of two halves.
What made the rebounding difference?
“I don’t know,” Thomas said. “Maybe they wanted the ball more I guess.”
Certainly that was Musselman’s message.
“We needed to rebound the ball better than we did in the first half,” Musselman said. “So I thought our rebounding in the second half was absolutely great.”
Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith, recovering from ankle surgery and not playing when the Tigers trounced Arkansas in Baton Rouge, paced Arkansas’ scoring and rebounding Saturday with a 19 points/10 rebounds double-double.
“The play of Justin Smith as of late, he’s playing as an NBA player,” Musselman said.
Smith led a group effort erasing the boards.
Backup center Jaylin Williams grabbed six rebounds while the Hogs’ backcourt played big up front.
Led by Moses Moody’s eight boards, and his also second to Smith’s 18 points, Moody and fellow guards JD Notae, Jalen Tate and Jacksonville’s Davonte “Devo” Davis, six, six and five, combined for 25 boards.
Arkansas’ first half began bleakly. Point guard Tate amassed his second foul three minutes into the game. He sat the next 17 minutes, got his third foul early in the second half and only played 12:22.
Combo guards Davis, 15 points, six assists and a steal against zero turnovers, and Notae off the bench, 18 points an assist and two steals against two turnovers and lavishly praised both by Musselman and assistant coach David Patrick for his defense, more than adequately shared the point guard load.’
“I think both of those guys did a great job on both sides of the ball,” Musselman said. “Because one of them was playing the point guard when Tate was out. Obviously that’s the least amount of minutes that Jalen Tate has played all year. The rebounding, Notae had 6 rebounds and Devo had 5. That’s been one of our themes, is rebounding at the guard spot against LSU.”
Avenging early season SEC defeats by beating then nationally No. 6 already SEC champion Alabama and LSU last Wednesday zoomed the Arkansas Razorbacks into the top dozen of Monday’s latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings.
The Razorbacks, winning nine consecutive SEC games, take 19-5 overall record and second-place 11-4 SEC record into Tuesday night’s SEC game at South Carolina.
Hogs move into top 12 in latest AP Poll
Avenging early season SEC defeats by beating then nationally No. 6 already SEC champion Alabama and LSU last Wednesday zoomed the Arkansas Razorbacks into the top dozen of Monday’s latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings.
Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks, cracking the rankings at No. 24 for the first time two weeks and advanced to No. 20 last week, stand No. 12 in Monday’s rankings.
Only Alabama, dropped to No. 8 after losing to Arkansas, and the Razorbacks are AP Top 25 ranked among SEC teams.
The Razorbacks, winning nine consecutive SEC games, take 19-5 overall record and second-place 11-4 SEC record into Tuesday night’s SEC game at South Carolina.
Undefeated Gonzaga, 24-0, continues No. 1 in the AP poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.