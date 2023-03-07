FAYETTEVILLE — No. 8 Arkansas completed a three-game sweep over Wright State on Sunday with a 6-2 win in Baum-Walker Stadium, but the win came with a cost.
The Hogs have already lost closer Brady Tygart for at least five weeks and then on Sunday after throwing to one hitter Koty Frank, who has been very reliable out of the bullpen, had to leave with an injury. Dave Van Horn was asked about the apparent injury to Frank following the game.
“Well, it’s not his arm,” Van Horn said. “That’s about all I can tell you. I don’t know anything yet.”
Arkansas tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the fifth. The Hogs added a run in the sixth then broke the game open with four more in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-1 advantage. Van Horn was happy to see his team close out the sweep and credited Wright State for a good performance on Sunday.
“You know it was one of those games,” Van Horn said. “You could kind of see it coming. Wind blowing in pretty hard. Be hard hard to hit the ball over people’s head, the outfielder’s head. I think it took us a while to figure out their starter. I felt like he threw the ball extremely well. He was throwing the ball hard, spotting up his breaking ball away from the right-handers. I don’t know if they expected him to go that long. He got us to hit into a couple of double plays. Just kept getting off the hook with two outs. We’ve been getting those kind of hits but we really didn’t get them today. Our runs today came more earlier in the innings it seemed for the most part.”
Hunter Hollan started and worked six innings to get the win, his second in as many decisions. He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five allowing one run. Cody Adcock worked 2.2 innings, allowed three hits, one run and fanned a batter.
“Our pitchers, they threw strikes,” Van Horn said. “We only walked two on the day. You’ve got to give Wright State credit. Those guys go up there and swing. Again, another experienced mid-major school that – they know the strike zone. They make you pitch. We maneuvered threw it. But we threw a lot of balls that were hit right at people by both teams today. Feel good about winning the series but even better about winning all three.”
In the bottom of the fifth, third baseman Caleb Cali started off reaching on an error. He was on second base with one out when shortstop John Bolton singled to center field plating Cali to tie the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas took the lead for good on a solo shot over the fence in left field by Jace Bohrofen.
Catcher Parker Rowland started the bottom of the seventh off with a solo home run. Bolton walked, then Peyton Stovall delivered a one-out single. Jared Wegner drove home Bolton with a single to right field. Bohrofen then doubled with two outs to plate both Stovall and Wegner.
Arkansas (9-2) was at home on Tuesday to host Army (5-4).
Friday, March 3
Arkansas 12 – Wright State 2 (8 innings)
Arkansas took a 5-0 lead in the third inning and never let up against Wright State in the run-rule win. Hagen Smith (2-0) worked 4.2 innings and got the win though he struggled with his control walking five hitters. Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall each had four RBI to lead the Hogs. Stovall and Slavens each hit a home run. Jared Wegner ended the game in the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot of his own. Caleb Cali had two hits including a home run and also knocked in a pair of runs.
“I thought we did a good job up and down the lineup for the most part of creating some innings obviously with some walks,” Van Horn said. “We hit some balls hard early that were at them. We put together a couple of good innings there. The third inning was the inning I think we punched in maybe all the runs with two outs. So far this season we have a little knack of scoring with two outs, even to end the game.
“Hagen, and he’ll tell you, his command wasn’t there. Blame it on the weather or whatever. He did just enough to get us where we needed to be and that was the fifth inning. I thought Dylan Carter came in and did a really nice job for us again. You know he was maxed out on pitches. We just about got him the hitter previously and let him finish the inning and that was really big to see because that was one of their better hitters. Then (Parker) Coil came in and was throwing the ball 86 mph and then I think after he relaxed a little I think he started throwing the ball 88-89. Did a nice job for us.”
Saturday, March 4
Arkansas 12 – Wright State 6
Arkansas took a 7-0 lead after two innings and then took an easy win over Wright State. Peyton Stovall hit a solo home run in the first. Jared Wegner hit a two-RBI shot in the bottom of the third for a 9-1 lead. Freshman Jayson Jones hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. A pair of former Bryant standouts pitched well for the Hogs. Will McEntire (2-0) started and went five innings allowing eight hits and three runs, though just two earned. He struck out six hitters and walked three. Austin Ledbetter has struggled some this season, but not on Saturday. He worked three innings allowing only one hit. He allowed no runs and walked none while striking out two hitters.
Van Horn was asked if McEntire is someone who can give him innings even at times if not having his best stuff?
“Yeah, I mean, somebody has to,” Van Horn said. “Honestly, we were hoping for a minimum of six today. He had a couple of innings where he threw 20 plus pitches, it seemed like. If he cuts down a little bit there, he might have been able to give us seven. The thing was, they weren’t scoring, but he was throwing a lot of pitches. He was full count on everybody. Foul ball, foul ball, out, walk, base hit or whatever happened. It’s just too many pitches. He’s more of an attack you, get ahead of you, pitch to contact type guy. Strikeouts are great, but try to get weak contact. That’s what we’d rather see.”
Van Horn also talked about maybe Lebetter’s struggles being behind him.
“Well, I hope so,” Van Horn said. “I made a comment after the game, kind of pumped him up, that’s the pitcher we need. Some of our older guys haven’t come back throwing like they threw last year. You’d think they’d be there or a little better, but they’ll get there. I feel like they will. Yeah, he could take a middle relief role, maybe even a midweek starter role. I mean, there’s different things there we could do. He’s versatile. He’s a good athlete. I like having him in the middle of the diamond. Bottom line is, you’ve got to throw strikes, and that’s what he did today.”
McEntire also praised Ledbetter.
“He looked really good today,” McEntire said. “We’re going to need that out of him all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.