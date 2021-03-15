Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.