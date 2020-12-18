The Heber Springs Panthers have found their new baseball coach.
The school's Board of Education approved the hiring of Monterio May in a special meeting on Friday night.
May has most recently served on the staff at the University of Central Arkansas as the Director of Baseball Operations.
He will begin his duties on Jan. 4 at a prorated salary.
Athletic Director Tim Bullington said the hire of May filled a big need for the Panthers after losing head baseball coach Michael Bramlett who resigned abruptly just before basketball season.
"Highly qualified," Heber Springs Athletic Director Tim Bullington said.
Those qualifications include a playing career at Central Baptist College. He hails from Troy, Ala.
"He's a great charisma and character guy," Bullington said. "Glad to have him."
