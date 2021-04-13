Izard County High School will host the Annual North Arkansas Senior Showcase on April 24 at the Cougar Den in Brockwell to honor the outstanding graduating high school senior basketball players in the North Arkansas area. The high school boys’ and girls’games will be broadcast on KSAR 92.3 FM by the “Ole Coach” Gary Cooper and Bob Harpole. The players selected are the best high school graduating seniors from schools in north Arkansas. There will also be the finals of the dunk contest and the three-point shooting contest between games by the players. The preliminary contests will be held before the games. The girl’s game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boy’s game will be at 8 p.m. KSAR will broadcast the event and player interviews will be broadcast before the games. Admission is $5 per person.
Event Coordinator Tim Massey said, “We are finalizing the rosters for the Annual North Arkansas Senior Showcase, and it will definitely be one of the best in our history. We have many All State and All State Tournament players who have already committed to play in the showcase and many who have or will commit to playing next year at the next level. This is going to be a must-see event for all basketball fans of this area. This is a stellar group of graduating seniors in both boys and girls and both games will be highly competitive. We will play five quarters to make sure all players get an ample amount of playing time. The slam dunk contest and the three-point contest will be very entertaining as well. We will have great players and great coaches and we want to give area seniors the opportunity to perform before fans of their home area one last time before they move on to college. High school basketball is very special for the fans of north Arkansas and we are pleased at how this event has grown since its inception nine years ago. We are very excited that KSAR 92.3 will once again broadcast the event and this will only enhance the significance of the games for the players and fans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.