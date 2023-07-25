Arkansas has something many teams in the SEC doesn’t have and that’s a returning starter, experienced quarterback.
KJ Jefferson was among the Razorbacks at SEC Media Days in Nashville last Wednesday. Jefferson has played in 32 games at Arkansas with 26 starts. In 2022, Jefferson played in 11 games. He completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was second on the team in rushing with 158 carries for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. Jefferson hopes to have an even better 2023.
“Just becoming a better passer, stretching the ball down the field, getting the play-makers the ball, letting them make plays, also just owning the offense, going up to the line of scrimmage, checking out the players, stuff like that that is going to help me prepare for the next level,” Jefferson said.
In his career at Arkansas, Jefferson has completed 436 of 666 passes for 5,816 yards, 48 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed 362 times for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jefferson talked about why he chose to return for this season instead of entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
“The factors that led me coming back was I didn’t get to play in some of the big SEC games due to injuries,” Jefferson said. “I just wanted to come back and be able to give my teammates another shot at being able to just go out there and help my teammates win, become successful.”
Jefferson missed two games in 2022, both losses. He missed the Mississippi State and LSU games. With several teams breaking in transfer quarterbacks this season, Jefferson offered up some advice for them.
“I mean, being able to get in, establish a bond, a relationship with your coaching staff first,” Jefferson said. “Also let that bond trickle down to the players and the teammates. Come in and just work and just grind.
“The main thing is you want to establish a relationship with even each and every one of your receivers, each and every one of your teammates so when y’all do take the field, y’all have that bond together. And when adversity hits y’all, y’all don’t separate, y’all just come together as one.”
Jefferson is set to play for his third offensive coordinator since coming to Arkansas. Dan Enos replaced Kendal Briles who left for TCU following the season.
“This system is very pro style,” Jefferson said. “It’s a lot slower than how we been in the previous years. Also just being able to – in this offense, it’s a lot on the quarterback. I have a lot more freedom to do different things, audible different plays, stuff like that.
“It’s fun to be in, and also just a learning tool for me just for the next level.”
Jefferson also went into more detail on the differences between the two systems.
“This system right here requires a lot more film work, also going out there and putting myself in the position, calling different plays, calling different formations,” Jefferson said. “Getting into my mindset and just being able to be, for me, with the plays and formations and everything.
“Then also having guys come in and run certain different routes we have that’s new from the previous system that we had.”
Jefferson was a four-star recruit out of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola High School. He chose Arkansas over numerous other schools both inside and outside of the SEC. He’s very pleased he chose Arkansas.
“The fan base at Arkansas is just unbelievable,’ Jefferson said. “I mean, that’s one of the reasons why I made my decision to go to Arkansas, was because of the fan base, the environment, the people. They treat you like family, they treat you like one of their own. I just fell in love with it, it just feel like home to me.”
Jefferson, like most athletes, has certain others who play his position that he studies and tries to learn from. Jefferson talked about some of those on his list.
“I look at a lot of guys from NFL standpoint,” Jefferson said. “I look at Jalen Hurts a lot, Patrick Mahomes, I look at him a lot. Joe Burrow as well, from a technical standpoint, his footwork. I feel like he has the best footwork between all the quarterbacks in the league right now.
“Just being able to watch those guys, critique those guys, go out in the field, out in the sand, work on different things that help me prepare myself for the upcoming season.”
Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Western Carolina in Little Rock at 3 p.m.
Pittman talks OU, Texas coming to SEC
The SEC Media Days were last week in Nashville, Tennessee, and Arkansas was on the schedule Wednesday.
This will be the last time for 14 schools to be represented at the event. In 2024, the SEC will consist of 16 schools as Texas and Oklahoma enter the league. Sam Pittman was asked about the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. The addition of the Longhorns will allow the Hogs to renew an old Southwest Conference rivalry.
“Well, I think, obviously, the State of Arkansas is ecstatic about, you know, having an opportunity to play Texas and for that matter, Oklahoma,” Pittman said. “Proximity is so good. It’s so good for us. You know, it’s not going to be – constantly on fans, because they can drive back-and-forth to Norman and to Austin. But I think they are relatively – I think everybody is really excited about that.
“Obviously we are bringing two powerful, storied programs into the SEC. So we know they are going to be really great opponents. Everybody’s excited. I’m excited. You know, I’m from Oklahoma. Grew up a Sooner fan until I moved out to eastern Oklahoma and became a Hog fan. I think it will be a big deal for the SEC and specifically Texas because of the old Southwest Conference rivalry.”
Pittman grew up in Oklahoma so it was easy for him to talk about his memories of OU football.
“Oh, I got a bunch of them,” Pittman said. “Brian Bosworth. You know, one of them, and I was a football fan, but one of them was when Arkansas in ‘78, OU has got to win the game and Arkansas got them 31-6.
“At that point, I wasn’t an Arkansas fan. I was an OU fan. You have Billy Sims. I mean, there’s a lot of great memories. We couldn’t really afford to go to the game or anything like that, but a lot of great memories, Oklahoma, Barry Switzer, of course, (Bob) Stoops, now, was the next one.
“Yeah, a lot of great memories. Powerful program. Great program.”
Arkansas will host Texas in 2024 though the date hasn’t been set yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.