Joan Spinks Junior High Tournament Champions

Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
60°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:59:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:55:04 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
