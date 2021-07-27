FAYETTEVILLE — Kevin Kopps became the eighth of Coach Dave Van Horn’s 2021 SEC champion Razorbacks to sign a Major League baseball contract.
Kopps, the 12-1, 11-saves Razorbacks relief pitcher named college baseball’s most outstanding player by its two most prestigious awards, the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards, signed for $300,000 as the third-round draft choice of the San Diego Padres.
Razorbacks draft choices previously signed include center fielder Christian Franklin, Chicago Cubs; catcher Casey Opitz, Chicago Cubs; pitchers Caden Monke, Kansas City Royals; Lael Lockhart, Los Angeles Dodgers; and Ryan Costeiu, Los Angeles Angels, designated hitter Charlie Welch, Seattle Mariners and, as an undrafted free agent, designated hitter Matt Goodheart, Philadelphia Phillies.
