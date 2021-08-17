BATESVILLE — Lyon College head softball coach Taylor Kuhn has named Erin Skinner as her new assistant coach. Skinner comes to Lyon after two years as a graduate assistant coach at Doane University.
“We are excited to add Erin Skinner to our coaching staff! She has a strong background in strength and conditioning. Erin is returning to the AMC as an assistant coach. Erin played softball at Lindenwood University-Belleville, which used to be a member of the AMC.”
Skinner spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Doane University, while earning her Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Skinner assisted in designing and implementing practice plans for hitters and outfielders, constructed and administered the team’s strength and conditioning program, and secured all team travel and hotel arrangements. In addition, Erin also managed the Junior Varsity team at Doane University.
In the summer of 2018 and 2019, Skinner worked a pair of internships. She worked at Cressey Sports Performance in Jupiter, Fla. in 2019 and at the Grind Fitness and Sports Performance in St. Louis, Mo. in 2018. Skinner was responsible for instructing and educating athletes through both one-on-one training and in small groups.
Skinner played collegiately at Lindenwood University – Belleville. On the diamond, Skinner was a four-year recipient of the American Midwest Conference (AMC) All-Academic team, as well as a Daktronics NAIA Softball Scholar Athlete in 2018 and 2019.
“I am excited to be apart of the Lyon softball coaching staff and program,” said Skinner. “This marks my return to the American Midwest Conference, where I competed as a collegiate player. I look forward to assisting the Scots’ program in capturing an AMC Championship.”
