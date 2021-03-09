The four seeded Quitman Lady Bulldogs knew they had a tough matchup in the opening round of the 2A state tournament host by Melbourne.
They were matched up against the Marmaduke Lady Greyhounds who went into the state tournament sporting a regular season, district, and regional championship. Not to mention a number three ranking in 2A.
Despite the matchup looking grim on paper, Lady Bulldogs won 60-56 and advance to the next round of the state tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs came out an quickly jumped out to a lead. They held it until just over two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Neither team shot lights out in the first quarter, but the difference was offensive rebounds. On one single possession the Lady Dogs pulled down five offensive rebounds.
It took until the 4:34 mark for the Lady Bulldogs to get on the scoreboard. Even with this late scoring, the Lady Dogs led by five after the opening frame.
In the second the Bulldogs offense came to life. Emileigh Kennedy hit a couple of threes to start the quarter. Macy Broadway, who went a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe, hit a pair to give the Lady Bulldogs their first double digit lead of the ball game.
Quitman took a 30-19 advantage into the break.
The second half is when the Lady Greyhounds made the ball game interesting. The Lady Dogs got off to a slow start like they did in the first quarter. this time the Greyhounds took advantage of the sluggish start. They cut their deficit to four by the end of the quarter.
Marmaduke shot six free throws in the final 10 seconds. They made all six of them.
The fourth quarter saw each team take the lead several different times.
The Lady Greyhounds took their first lead at the 5:50 mark. Silver Mulleniks, who led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 27, tied or took the lead four times in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Hooten closed out the game for the Lady Greyhounds by drawing a foul. She hit the first free throw and missed the second, but grabbed her own board with just two seconds left.
The Lady Bulldogs shot 18-19 from the charity stripe as a team.
Quitman will play the winner between the Flippin Lady Bobcats and the Fordyce Lady Redbugs Friday at 4 pm.
