The Quitman Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both played at the Quitman Sports Complex Monday afternoon. They both hosted different teams and both had different outcomes.
The Lady Bulldogs (10-1, 1-0) beat the Carlisle Lady Bison (12-8, 2-0) 12-1, while the Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1) fell to the Perryville Mustangs (6-7, 2-1) 13-5.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a hot start when they put up 4 runs in the bottom of the first.
Kassie Rhodes smacked a ball over the fence to drive in three runs for the Lady Dogs in the second. Rhodes pitched all five innings and allowed just one run while striking out five. She also only allowed two hits.
Chloe Liles, Taylor Hooten, and Madi Thompson all recorded two hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Hooten drove in two runs. Silver Mulliniks also drove in a run. Riley Drake drew two walks at the plate.
The Lady Bulldogs drove in five more runs in the third.
It took a long time for the Bulldogs bats to come alive, but they finally did and they managed five runs in the final two innings of their game.
Chris Dorado recorded three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
The Mustangs only managed two more hits than the Bulldogs, 8-6, but errors hurt the Dogs. They committed five fielding errors to Perryville’s one.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will be at Conway Christian Friday afternoon for conference matches with the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
