BROCKWELL — The West Side Lady Eagles’ season came to a close Friday afternoon. They fell to the Wonderview Lady Daredevils 4-0 in the second round of the 1A state softball tournament hosted by Izard County.
The Lady Eagles fell behind in the top of the fourth inning and never caught up. The Lady Daredevils scored two runs in the fourth, and one in the fifth and sixth.
The Lady Eagles recorded four hits on the afternoon, while the Daredevils had seven. Both teams had one error each.
McKenna Bittle got the nod on the mound for the Lady Eagles. She went all seven and struck out 11 Lady Devils.
The Lady Eagles beat the Ouachita Lady Warriors in the opening round of the tournament 4-2 Thursday afternoon. Despite the Lady Warriors outhitting the Lady Eagles 6-5, West Side added two more runs than Ouachita. Bittle got the start in that game as well. She struck out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
Kendra Harness recorded two RBIs for the Lady Eagles. Haley Gentry added another.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead when they scored three in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Warriors cut into West Side’s lead with two runs in the second, but that was all the offense they had.
The Lady Eagles added an insurance run in the fifth.
