The West Side Lady Eagles hosted the Lady Cougars from Izard County Monday night for the second round of the 1A-2 district tournament.
The Lady Eagles won 61-40.
The Lady Eagles (18-7, 12-4) jumped out to an early lead. It took until the 6:45 mark for either team to score.
The Lady Cougars (10-15, 9-9) hung with the Lady Eagles throughout the opening frame. Cassidy Coleman hit a free throw that tied the game at eight and forced a West Side timeout.
She finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Cougars with 15 points.
The Lady Eagles followed this timeout up with an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter.
Sarah Carlton hit a three to kick start West Side’s run.
The Lady Eagles went into the second quarter with a 16-8 advantage.
West Side scored first in the second quarter and pushed their lead to double digits for the first time.
The Lady Cougars once again struggles offensively early. However, they cut their lead back into the single digits quickly.
It did not take the Lady Eagles very long to build up their lead once again thanks to their ability to force turnovers.
The closed out the first half with. 27-14 lead.
The third quarter is when the Lady Eagles separated themselves.
The Lady Eagles scored 18 points this quarter, the most of any quarter.
Late into the quarter, they pushed their lead to the 20 point mark with a layup from Kamryn Sutterfield.
She finished with 16 points on the night.
Ashtyn Knapp hit a late bucket to give the Lady Eagles a 45-23 advantage headed into the last quarter.
She led all scorers with 31 points.
The Lady Cougars cut their deficit to under 20 late in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Eagle’s lead was too much to overcome.
For the Lady Cougars Katey Pate had six points. Alli Marlin contributed with five.
The Lady Eagles will be back action Wednesday when they travel to the number one seeded Rural Special Lady Rebels.
