PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball team jumped out to a 29-16 first-quarter lead and did not trail from there on the way to an 85-70 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes at home Saturday.
The Lady Lions (2-5, 1-0 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Joyce Kennerson, who had a season-high 21 points, eight assists and two steals. Trasity Totten added 17 points, including a career-high five made three-pointers, and two steals. Maya Peat posted her first career double-double off of the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Khadijah Brown had her third career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
UAPB collected 57 rebounds in Saturday’s game compared to Mississippi Valley State’s 37, led by Khadijah Brown’s 12 boards. The Lady Lions also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 27 rebounds into 20 second chance points.
The UAPB defense held Mississippi Valley State shooters to only 35.8 percent from the field. The Lady Lions also kept Zakiya Mahoney to 3-of-15 shooting in the game.
After jumping out to a 4-2 advantage, UAPB went on an 8-0 run with 7:33 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Totten, to increase its lead to 12-2. The Lady Lions then added three points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 29-16 advantage. UAPB relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down five shots to account for 15 of its 29 points.
UAPB kept its first quarter lead intact before going on an 11-0 run starting at the 7:06 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Ashlynn Green, to increase its lead to 42-20. The Lady Lions proceeded to tack on one point to that lead and enjoyed a 56-33 advantage heading into halftime. UAPB dominated in the paint, scoring 14 of its 27 points close to the basket.
After intermission, UAPB held on to its advantage and owned a 72-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter. UAPB played well near the basket, scoring 12 of its 16 points in the paint.
The Lady Lions return to action next Saturday in a 2 p.m. game hosting Alabama St. in the H.O. Clemmons Arena. Limited seating is available at uapblionsroar.com/tickets.
Men’s basketball routs Delta Devils in swac
opener
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team was dominant in routing Mississippi Valley State 92-52 Saturday at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.
The Golden Lions (2-8, 1-0 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Shaun Doss Jr., who secured his second straight double-double with 23 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Dequan Morris added 18 points and two steals. Markedric Bell tallied with 14 points, five assists and two blocks, and Terrance Banyard added 10 points with four rebounds.
The UAPB offense put on a ball-movement clinic at home Saturday, recording 22 assists on 30 made shots, and also out-rebounded Mississippi Valley State 49-38.
UAPB’s defense held Mississippi Valley State to only 23.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 29.5 percent from the field.
After jumping out to a 15-10 advantage, UAPB went on a 12-0 run with 12:47 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Morris, to increase its lead to 27-10. The Golden Lions then added six points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 49-26 advantage. UAPB capitalized on nine Mississippi Valley State turnovers in the period, turning them into 19 points on the other end of the floor.
Following intermission, UAPB kept widening that lead, expanding it to 72-47 before going on a 14-0 run, finished off by Alvin Stredic Jr’s jumper, to grow the lead to 86-47 with 5:51 to go in the contest. The Golden Lions kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way. UAPB took care of business in the paint, recording 22 of its 43 points in the lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.