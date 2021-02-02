ST. LOUIS, MO. — Playing their first game in 16 days, Central Baptist College women’s basketball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis in an American Midwest Conference contest tonight at UHSP Gymnasium. CBC (5-2, 0-2 AMC) trailed by 12 after the first quarter and never recovered, dropping a 79-68 contest to UHSP (9-6, 5-5 AMC).
Alexis Augustus (SR/Baton Rouge, La.) and Grace Coates (SR/Two Rivers, Ark.) finished in double figures scoring for the Mustangs. Chrishey Wilkes (JR/St. Louis, Mo.) helped the Lady Mustangs win the rebounding battle as well, capitalizing on a huge size advantage in the game.
Lady Mustang notes
Augustus had a career-high tying 23 points on 11-19 from the field
Coates added 15 points
Wilkes finished two points short of a double-double, finishing with 16 rebounds as well
CBC shot 43 percent from the floor for the game, including 47 percent in the second half, but went just 3-21 from three and 5-9 at the free throw line
Eutectic notes
Three UHSP players finished in double figures, led by Grace Beyer with 25
The Eutectics shot 44 percent from the field (55 percent in the first half) and had a 47-29 lead at the break
UHSP also hit 10 threes and went 19-23 at the free throw line
Up next
CBC returns to the floor tomorrow night for another AMC game, this time against Hannibal-LaGrange. Tipoff from the Mabee Sports Complex in Hannibal, Mo., is scheduled for 5:30 and you can find links to the spectatorless event if you like and follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
