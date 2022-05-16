The University of Arkansas is a No. 4 seed in the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament meaning they will host a regional and if they advance, a super regional.
Arkansas (44-9) will face Princeton (27-15-2) while Wichita State (33-16) and Oregon (31-17) will meet in the first round and make up the other two schools in the Fayetteville Regional beginning Friday.
The Razorbacks are 24-4 at Bogle Park this season. They are fresh off winning both the regular season as well as the SEC Tournament defeating Missouri 4-0 in the finals on Saturday. That was the first time in Arkansas' history to win the SEC Tournament.
Of the other three teams coming to Fayetteville the Razorbacks have only faced Wichita State. Arkansas defeated Wichita State 7-4 on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Bogle Park.
This is the Razorbacks fourth straight regional appearance (excluding the 2020 canceled season). Two of those regionals were in Fayetteville, and the other in Stillwater, Okla.
The super regionals will be May 26-29 and then the College World Series begins in Oklahoma City on June 2.
Schedule
Friday, May 20
Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 21
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.
*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.
*if necessary
