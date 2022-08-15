The Arkansas Wildlife Federation (AWF) has hired Terri Lane as Executive Director/CEO. Lane will be leading a comprehensive rebuilding and relaunching of the organization.
“I’m excited to help write the next chapter for this historic conservation organization,” said Lane. “Building on a past foundation that was established by previous leaders and dedicated board members, there is so much potential for AWF to serve as an educator, convener, and advocate toward the protection of our unique Arkansas wildlife and their habitats. I look forward to being part of that important work.”
Lane has a track record for organizational development and conservation leadership. For the previous decade, she helmed the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT).
Under her leadership, NWALT became the first accredited local land trust in the state, permanently protected over 6,000 acres of land across 40 properties in Northwest Arkansas, opened five public access preserves, and provided conservation education programs to thousands of students and lifelong learners.
The relaunch of AWF will include strategic planning, the expansion of its statewide board of directors, and the unveiling of a new website, educational resources, and initiatives to establish AWF as an independent voice for Arkansas wildlife.
“The Arkansas Wildlife Federation is entering a new and exciting chapter,” said Trey Buckner, President of the Board of Directors.
“Terri brings experience, a passion for the mission, and a vision for the future of the organization. We’re excited to welcome her and look forward to seeing where she can take us.” AWF is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 conservation organization serving the state of Arkansas. Founded in 1936, AWF is dedicated to the future of Arkansas wildlife through education, collaboration, and advocacy and serves as the independent state affiliate for the National Wildlife Federation.
AWF publishes the quarterly magazine Arkansas Out-of-Doors.
For more information, visit the Federations website at www.arwild.org.
