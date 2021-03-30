BATESVILLE — The Lyon College football team held a 7-3 lead at the half against Langston University, but the visiting Lions pulled away in the second half as the Scots fell by a score of 37-10 on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Stadium.
Langston improved to 1-2 overall and in the Sooner Athletic Conference, while the Scots dropped to 0-4 overall and in the SAC.
A 27-yard field goal by Langston’s Hunter Elliott was the only score of the first quarter as the Scots took a 7-3 lead over the Lions following a one-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Bradford in the second period.
Langston pulled away in the second half, however, and outscored the Scots, 34-3, over the final two quarters.
Bradley Dee rushed 13 times for 64 yards, while J.D. Horn caught two passes for 60 yards.
Cole Peppers led the Scots with eight total tackles, including two tackles-for-loss and one sack. Kameron Collins finished with seven tackles and one interception.
The Scots will end their 2021 spring season next Saturday when they host Oklahoma Panhandle State at 2 p.m. for Senior Day.
