RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the league’s final softball weekly awards for the 2021 season. Southern Arkansas’ Christina Hill captured Player of the Week and Harding’s Lily Tanski garnered Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Christina Hill, Southern Arkansas, 1B, Sr., Southlake, Texas
Hill paced the Southern Arkansas offense in its three-game sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma State that clinched the regular-season title for the Muleriders. She collected six hits in 14 at bats, highlighted by a four-hit effort in game two. She homered and doubled twice in the series. She drove in five runs and scored four times against the Bulldogs
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Lily Tanski, Harding, RHP, So., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tanski scored her fifth Pitcher of the Week award as she increased her win total to a GAC-leading 21 after going 2-0 against Southeastern Oklahoma State. She threw a three-hit complete game on Thursday. In the regular-season finale, she pitched 8.0 scoreless innings and struck out eight as the Lady Bisons scored a 1-0 win to clinch the No. 2 seed for the GAC Championships.
