CONWAY — Head Coach Jenny Parsons and the Central Arkansas softball team announced Kayla Lucas as an assistant coach on Thursday. Lucas joins the staff in a permanent role after spending last season as a volunteer coach.
Last season, Lucas helped guide the Bears to a 37-19 record and a Southland Conference Tournament Runner-Up finish. Prior to joining UCA, Lucas spent six seasons as the head coach at Young Harris College. She coached the Mountain Lions to four NCAA Division II Softball National Tournaments, including an appearance in the National Championship in 2019. Her 2019 squad posted a program best 44 wins and earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 2019 team finished with a No. 4 ranking in the NFCA NCAA Division II Top-25 poll. Under her guidance in 2019, her staff earned the NFCA NCAA Division II Southeast Region Staff of the Year.
Prior to the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID-19, her team was ranked No. 1 in the NFCA NCAA Top-25 poll. They started the season 19-3. During her tenure at YHC, she coached eight players to all-conference honors and two D2CCA Division II All-Southeast Region teams.
Prior to YHC, Lucas spent time as an assistant coach at Georgia College. While at Georgia College, Lucas was named the 2014 NFCA Division II National Assistant Coach of the Year. During her time with the Bobcats, the team posted a 143-68 record and reached as high as No. 6 in the NFCA national rankings.
From the Coaches – Head Coach Jenny Parsons
“I’m excited for Kayla Lucas to join us in a full-time role as an assistant coach. Last season as a volunteer assistant, she brought an incredible amount of energy, knowledge, and passion to our dugout. She will be a great resource for our players, staff and myself. We are excited to be able to keep her on our staff.”
From the Coaches – Assistant Coach Kayla Lucas
“I am beyond excited to be a part of the UCA family. I am both humbled and honored to help Jenny Parsons continue to build this program.”
