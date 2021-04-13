BATESVILLE, Ark. – This year, Lyon College will welcome four new members – J.T. Baker (’00), David Higgs (’97), Nathan Read (’02) and Norris Weintz (’06) -- and two men’s basketball teams – 1982-83 and 1983-84 -- to its Athletic Hall of Fame with its annual banquet at The River Steakhouse in Batesville. With these new members, the Hall includes 147 memorable athletes and two teams.
The reception to honor these inductees will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, and the banquet will start at 6:30 p.m. inside The River Steakhouse in Batesville, located at 50 Riverbank Rd. Due to limited reserved seating, this year’s Hall of Fame Banquet will be livestreamed at www.team1sports.com/lyonscots. For more information, contact Director of Alumni Engagement Cindy Barber at 870-307-7527 or via email at cindy.barber@lyon.edu.
The first of the new inductees, J.T. Baker (’00), was a member of the Scots’ baseball team in 1998-99. Baker finished his career with a .343 batting average as he went 111-for-324 at the plate, with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 72 RBI and 59 runs scored. Baker was also made 38 appearances on the mound. His seven saves during the 1998 season are tied for the most in a single season in program history. Baker finished his career with eight saves total, which is the fifth-most in program history.
David Higgs (’87) was a member of the Arkansas College cross country team during the mid-1980s. Higgs was a member of the 1984 National Qualifier cross country team and is still in the Lyon College record book for his time of 25:45 for a five-mile race. He was voted as the Most Valuable Athlete for the cross country and track teams in 1987 and was also featured in Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges that same year.
Nathan Read (’02) was a four-year member of the Lyon College baseball team from 1999-2002. Read batted .358 for his career going 152-for-424 at the plate. Read hit 28 doubles and 13 home runs. He drove in 83 runs and scored 135 times. Read batted .407 during the 2001 season and is one of only 13 players in program history to bat above .400 in a single season. His .358 career average is tied for the second-best in program history for a player who played four years and had at least 400 at-bats as a Scot. Read ranks sixth all-time for on-base percentage (.480), tied for fourth in career sacrifice flies (12), eighth in career stolen bases (34), ninth in career runs scored (135) and 10th in career walks (81). He is also tied for first for single-season sacrifice flies (12). Read was a Second-Team All-TranSouth Conference selection in 2001 and was a three-time TranSouth Conference Scholar-Athlete. He was also an NAIA Scholar-Athlete once during his career.
Norris Weintz (’06) was a four-year member of the Lyon College men’s basketball team from 2002-06. He ranks sixth all-time for career points (1,802), second in career rebounds (961), fifth in career assists (263), and fourth in career free throws made (465) and steals (125). His 274 rebounds during the 2003-04 season are the eighth-most in a single season in program history. Weintz was a two-time NAIA All-American Honorable Mention and a three-time, First-Team All-Conference selection. He also earned scholar-athlete honors once during his career.
The 1982-83 and 1983-84 men’s basketball teams are the first two teams that will be inducted into the Lyon College Athletic Hall of Fame. The 1982-83 team won the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference Regular-Season Championship, while the 1983-84 team won the District 17 Championship and earned a berth to the NAIA National Championship. Terry Garner was the head coach for both teams, while Charlie Howard (’83) was the assistant on the staff. Members of the 1982-83 team include Jerry Johnson (’86), Kevin Johnson (’85), Blane Johnson (’84), Scott Faulkner (’89), Kelvin Blevens (’84), Charlie Grant, Chris Spencer, Randy Milligan (’86), Terry Battiste (’84), David Calico (’83), Nathan Mitchell, Terry McCovey (’84) and Dennis Schultz (’84). Members of the 1983-84 team include Jerry Johnson (’86), Kevin Johnson (’85), Blane Johnson (’84), Scott Faulkner (’89), Kelvin Blevens (’84), Charlie Grant, Chris Spencer, Randy Milligan (’86), Stevan Thomas, Chris Williams (’85), Curtis Dozier, Robert Hubbs, Ben Anderson (’85), Tommy Brown, James Darby (’86) and Jeff Mynatt (’86).
