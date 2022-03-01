The Lyon College Scots baseball team swept a doubleheader from the Loyola University-New Orleans Wolf Pack 5-3 and 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fred Wann Field.
In the first game, Aaron Hurd was 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and had a run batted in. Troy Strack scored a run, Alan West added two runs.
The Scots banged out six hits.
Clayton Burke went the distance for Lyon College. He gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out seven batters.
Hurd doubled in Strack in the bottom of the first inning and West advanced to third. West scored when Hakeem Yatim doubled down the right field line to score West and Hurd and put the Scots up 3-0.
Loyola got a solo home run and added another run in the top of the third inning to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Scots came back in the bottom of the third when Yatim was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in West. Then Hurd scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
In the second game, Lyon College had six runs on 10 hits with Lex Meinderts picking up the win and Dylan Baskins got the save. Meinderts pitched six innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out four batters. Jordan Olivera and Andrew Pitts came in to pitch an inning apiece.
Strack was 1-for-3 with a run scored, West scored a run and went 1-for-3, Hurd was 1-for-4 with a run scored two runs batted in. Alec White picked up an RBI and Tristan Buschow was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Logan Doody was also 2-for-3.
The Scots took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Hurd doubled in Strack and West. White hit a sacrifice grounder to second to score Hurd for Lyon in the first inning.
Loyola got a 2-run homer in the fifth inning, but the Chris Lara scored on a wild pitch. Strack hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Buschow and West singled in pinch-runner Derek Underwood to make it 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth.