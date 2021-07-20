BATESVILLE — The Lyon College men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in four regular-season events and the American Midwest Conference Championships this fall as Head Coach Adam Trausch released the Scots’ schedules on Thursday.
The Scots will open up their cross country seasons on Sept. 11 at the Bob Gravett Invitational in Arkadelphia.
The following weekend, the Scots will make the short drive to the Harding Invitational on Sept. 17 before returning to action on Oct. 2 at the University of Arkansas Chile Pepper Festival.
The Scots will conclude their regular season on Oct. 16 at the University of Ozarks Invitational before competing at the AMC Championships on Nov. 5.
The Scots competed this past spring in the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic postponing Lyon College athletic events in the fall and the AMC holding their championships last Nov. Clare Wilber finished seventh overall at the A.I.I. Championship and became the first Scots to qualify for the NAIA Cross Country Championship since 1994.
