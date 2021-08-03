KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the 12th time out of the last 13 years, Lyon College has been named an NAIA Five-Star Institution, which was released by the National office today. The Scots earned the Silver recognition, which is also the fifth consecutive year Lyon has been named a Five-Star Institution.
Traditionally, institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year. The NAIA worked to collaborate with member institutions to better reflect efforts that were impacted by transition and adjustments from COVID-19.
Each year, NAIA schools use the Champions of Character scorecard to measure the pursuit of character-driven athletics. The scorecard tracks each NAIA institution and rates them based on the five core values of the Champion of Character – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership. The scorecard is graded on a 100-point scale.
“We are proud to be recognized as a Five-Star Institution and take great pride in having a character driven athletic department,” said Lyon College assistant women’s basketball coach and Champions of Character Liaison Julie Church. “Each sport incorporates and teaches the NAIA’s five core values within their program, and all teams on campus contributed to us receiving this award.”
